2023 Election: Jandor Visits Woman Attacked During Saturday Poll

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, on Sunday visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi who was attacked at the polling unit during Saturday’s presidential election in the state.

Jandor, in a post on his Facebook handle, condemned the incident while also commending her courage to cast her vote despite the incident.

He said, “The incidents of violence we saw across Lagos State yesterday has been one of the major reasons we seek and working assiduously towards having a breath of fresh air in Lagos and push for state-wide reforms that will eradicate the criminal patronage system that uses our youth as weapons to advance the selfish causes of certain individuals.

“Months after we first raised the alarm about election related violence, Mrs. Bina Jennifer Efidi became a victim of the ruling party’s wickedness.

“I visited her today to applaud her bravery and resilience to exercise her franchise in order to unseat the present wickedness called government.

“We can all draw hope from Jennifer’s bravery and prepare ourselves to defend our votes through the election process, now and during the governorship elections on March 11.

“We have no choice but to win and birth a breath of fresh air,” he added.