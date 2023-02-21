2023 Election: NNPP Says Kwankwaso Not Stepping Down For Tinubu, Atiku

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Folasade Aliu has said that the party’s flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso is not stepping down for his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; and in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Aliu, a National Campaign Secretary for the NNPP, spoke on The 2023 Verdict, Channels Television’s special election programme on Tuesday.

There have been reports of a possible merger between the NNPP and some of the bigger parties for the presidential poll but Kwankwaso’s camp has been consistent in dismissing the claims as untrue.

According to Aliu, Kwankwaso is prepared for the task and he has been vocal in engaging Nigerians about his plans for the country if he wins the February 25 poll.

“We are preparing for this and we are telling Nigerians one-on-one the love we have for this country,” she said.

“So, the issue of Kwankwaso is stepping down or merging with Tinubu or stepping down for Atiku is absolute nonsense. It’s not going to happen. It’s just the strategy of some mischievous people. As I speak with you, he is on the road, he is talking to people.”