2023 Election: NSCDC Set To Deploy 102,000 Officials

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has said that the Corps will deploy 102,000 officials for the general election coming up on February 25 and March 11, 2023, respectively.

Audi disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement signed by the Corp’s Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, in Abuja.

While assuring Nigerians of general security coverage nationwide, Audi stated that the Anti-vandalism Squad and Special Forces would also be deployed to all critical national assets and infrastructure, including flashpoints in the states and the FCT, to protect them against vandalism, damage, or arson by criminal elements before, during, and after the elections.

READ ALSO: NSCDC Arrests Four Electric Cable Vandals In Jigawa

He said, “The Corps would be deploying a total number of 102,000 officials for the Presidential/National Assembly and Governorship/State Assembly Elections.

“To have a successful execution of this assignment, the Corps shall engage officers from the Special Forces, such as Arms Squad Unit, Counter Terrorism, Chemical, Biological Radiological and Explosives Unit, Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad K9.

“Our specially trained undercover personnel have been dispatched from each Command to work effectively with other Security Agencies to maintain surveillance, and provide intelligence reports and updates on the security situation in different states, especially on flashpoints.”

Audi disclosed that state commandants, Deputy Controllers General, zonal commanders, and other senior officers of the Corps had been constituted with the responsibility to monitor field operations and supervise the exercise nationwide.

The CG further urged officials of the Corps to work in harmony with other security agencies by sustaining the synergy towards ensuring a hitch-free poll and guaranteeing a crime-free environment to enable eligible voters to exercise their voting rights.

The CG while advising the NSCDC officers to display professionalism in the discharge of their duties, also warned that any staff member that undermined the rule of law would be sanctioned.

“Officers and men of the Corps have been well trained to operate with humility and integrity in delivering service to the nation, therefore, there will be no compromise.

“The NSCDC officials deployed to this assignment must comply with the Corps’ Operational Code and the principles of Rule of Law must be applied in the discharge of their duties, as any conduct of the NSCDC members that negates or undermines the rule of law will be seriously sanctioned.”