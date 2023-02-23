2023 Election: Over 87 Million PVCs Collected – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that a total of 87,209,007 Permanent Voter Cards have been collected across the country.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, announced the development on Thursday during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja.

A breakdown of the PVCs collected per state showed that Lagos state tops the list of states with the highest number of PVCs collected with 6,214,970, followed by Kano with 5,594,193 million voters, Kaduna has 4,164,473 million voters, Katsina 3,459,945 and Rivers has 3,285,789 million voters.

