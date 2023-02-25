2023 Election: Tinubu Wins Polling Unit, Floors Atiku, Obi, Others

The presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won at his Polling Unit 085, Ward C, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos where he voted earlier this morning.

A total of 43 voters were accredited to vote at the polling out of 324 registered voters.

Tinubu polled 33 votes to beat Peter Obi, of the Labour Party, who got eight votes to come second, and Atiku Abubakar, candidate of PDP, who secured only one vote, alongside Young Peoples Party (YPP), who also got one vote.

The results showed that many of the registered voters at the polling unit did not turn up to participate in the presidential/national assembly election.

Voting at the polling unit had begun at about 9:20 am and ended at about 2:30 pm following which officials of INEC and ad-hoc staff started sorting before counting.