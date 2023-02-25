2023 Elections: Atiku Casts His Vote At Polling Unit

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has cast his vote in his hometown of Adamawa, at Ajiya 02, in Gwadabawa Ward, Yola North Local Government of the state.

Speaking after performing his civic duty, the former vice president expressed optimism that the process will be hassle-free for voters.

He said the process was simple and straightforward and that he cast his vote without ambiguity.

Furthermore, Atiku expressed optimism of succeeding the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing newsmen shortly after casting his vote, Atiku expressed optimism in his chances of winning.

“I am very optimistic of victory,” he said.

He also spoke briefly of the cash crunçh, saying “it is a great step in addressing vote buying across the country.”

He has since retired to his residence. Also, a press conference is expected to take place at 2:30 PM.