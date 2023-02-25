2023 Elections: EFCC Nabs Woman With 18 PVCs In Kaduna

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have intercepted a woman identified as Maryam Mamman Alhaji, having 18 Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, in her possession, in Badarwa area, Kaduna state on Saturday.

The anti-graft agency revealed this via its Twitter page on Saturday, adding that the woman was a member of a leading political party.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the early hours of today, February 25, 2023 intercepted a woman with 18 voter cards in a sting operation at Badarwa area of Kaduna, Kaduna State,” EFCC wrote.

“The woman, one Maryam Mamman Alhaji, who is a member of the support group of one of the leading political parties, also had in her possession, a 17-page list containing names of eligible voters, their bank details and phone numbers as accredited under Badarwa/Malali Ward 01 and 08, Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“She was nabbed after undercover operatives pretended they had voter cards and were desperate to sell them.

“She is currently being grilled by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, with a view to unravelling other members of her syndicate whom she claimed are also collecting voters’ cards and paying monies through PoS or direct bank transfers.”