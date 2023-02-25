2023 Elections: President Buhari, Aisha Buhari Vote In Katsina

By
Comfort Olusesi
-

President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State. He voted alongside his wife, Aisha.

READ ALSO: Election: No PVC, No Vote – INEC Tells Nigerians

The President, whose two-term tenure of eight years ends on May 29, 2023, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a campaigner for his party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

Addressing reporters, the President urged Nigerians to vote for the candidate of their choice, adding that nobody has more than one vote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR