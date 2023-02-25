2023 Elections: Tinubu Votes In Lagos Polling Unit, Confident Of Victory

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has cast his vote at a polling unit in Bourdillion, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Tinubu voted alongside his wife, Remi, and other party chieftains.

Addressing reporters after he exercised his franchise, he said, “democracy is here to stay” in Nigeria and that he is “too confident of victory”, while he stated that the voting process was “going smoothly” and “going well”.

On the turnout of voters, the APC candidate said, “This is expected, we need a good turnout and that is the adoption and the commitment to democracy and the democratic process must take place.”

Asked how certain of victory he is, Tinubu said, “I’m too certain.”

The APC flag bearer is one of the leading candidates in the race for Aso Rock. Tinubu’s major contenders include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Accreditation and voting have commenced in many polling units across Nigeria as the 87.2 million voters with Permanent Voter Cards go to the polls to elect a new president and members of the country’s National Assembly.

Officials of the country’s electoral agency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are on ground at the 176,606 polling units scattered across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory that make up Nigeria.