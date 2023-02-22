2023 Poll: Atiku’s Policies Will Address Nigeria Challenges – Jandor

“So, of all the candidates, Atiku Abubakar is the only one that is very presidential. Even in the face of provocation, he has remained so calm and presidential. Anywhere he goes, he speaks to the peculiarity of that state. This is the man that we are following and he is the one that can take Nigeria out of its current unfortunate situation that we found ourselves in.”

Speaking further, Adediran said in a few days, Nigerians would be going to the polls to produce a new leader for the country and in various states, adding that it was pertinent for people to understand where they were coming from in a bid to make informed decisions as to where to go next.

He said, “Currently, we have seen the policy of the current administration under the APC and what they have been able to do in the last eight years. Their best is not good enough because today if you have money in your account, you can’t even have access to it. In the last six months, Nigerians have been queuing for fuel with no solution in sight.

“But thankfully, all of this is coming up at a time when we have the opportunity to take a decision that will right this wrong. In Lagos, you must have seen everything we showcased in our ward-to-ward tour, we visited 193 out of 295 wards and we have been able to bring to you the current state of Lagos State in terms of infrastructure and the standard of living of the people of the state.

“The state government came up in 2020 with its first full budget of N812bn, and claimed that the budget did a performance of 120 percent, the same government came again in 2021 with a budget of N125tn and also claimed that that budget did a performance of 85.7 percent.

“The same government came in 2022 with a budget of N1.75tn, with the claim that in the second quarter of the year under review, the budget has done 77.9 percent with nothing appreciable on the street of Lagos to show for all of this money and despite accumulating debts of N280bn local debts.”