2023 Poll: Be Calm, Maintain Peace – Tinubu Counsels Lagosians Over Election Results

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has appealed to Lagos residents to be calm and eschew any act that can lead to the breakdown of law and order.

Tinubu made the appeal hours after it emerged that Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi polled the highest votes in the presidential election result from Lagos State, the

According to Tinubu, the outcome of the election in Lagos where Labour Party won the presidential election should not be a source of provocation saying that the beauty of democracy is that people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

READ MORE: Elections: Alleged Attacks On ‘Igbo Traders’ In Lagos Fake News – Police

Tinubu said as a democrat he is bound to accept the outcome of any election whether favourable or not.

In a statement released Monday by the Presidential Campaign Council signed by Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed serious concerns over reports of violence in parts of the state especially reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

The former Lagos State Governor condemned any form of violence against people of any ethnic group in Lagos.

“The fact that the APC narrowly lost Lagos State to another party should not be the reason for violence. As a democrat, you win some, you lose some. We must allow the process to continue unhindered across the country while we maintain peace and decorum,” the statement said.