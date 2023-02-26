2023 Poll: Tinubu Surrenders His Ikeja LG To Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has defeated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in his Ikeja Local Government Area.

See the result below.

Ikeja LGA

APC 21,276

LP 30,004

NNPP 337

PDP 2280

Meanwhile, Tinubu won the presidential election in the Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State – he scored a total of 27,760 votes from 19 wards to emerge the winner of the election in the local government.

While Obi came second with 3,058 votes, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP followed with 2,521.

The results show that only 34,989 voters were accredited of the total 200,048 registered voters in Lagos Island. It noted that they recorded 1,052 rejected votes out of the total of 33886 valid votes.