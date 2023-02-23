ACAMB Denies Banks Will Shut Down During Polls

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has denied the message claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is shutting down banking services for five days for Saturday’s presidential polls.

The report had claimed that banks would shut down between February 23rd and 27th.

However, in a statement issued by ACAMB on Wednesday and signed by its president, Rasheed Bolarinwa, the body described the report as fake.

The statement read in part, “There is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated. Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.”

The association further assured customers that banks had put adequate measures in place to ensure depositors continue to access money in their accounts during this period.

“Customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections,” it added.