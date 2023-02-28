Actor Adeniyi Johnson Welcomes Twins After 7 Years Of Waiting

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has welcomed a set of twins with his actress wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, after waiting for seven years.

The actor shared the good news via his Instagram page on Monday, which coincided with his birthday.

He wrote, “HALLELUYHA!!! LATEST TWINS DAD IN TOWN……

”My wife and I waited for Seven years… GOD IS INDEED GOD… He planned it as a birthday gift for me… Friends, Family, Fans, well-wishers and Associates I am happy and pleased to announce to you all that I am the latest TWINS DAD!!! My wife is doing fine and Ibeji are doing great… THANK YOU ALL!!!

”This is why I couldn’t post or celebrate my birthday.. I didn’t even remember it’s my birthday … Apologies for not replying messages, taking calls or commenting on your posts I hope this good news will make you pardon me.. I love you all …

”THANK YOU @i_am_shai for these beautiful kids… God keeps and protects them for us… I LOVE YOU BABY ”