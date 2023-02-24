Actor, Olumide Oworu Unveils Political Ambition

Nollywood actor, Olumide Oworu has followed in the footsteps of his senior colleagues as he unveils his political ambition.

Olumide Oworu, who is famous for his role as ‘Tari Johnson’ in the Africa Magic Series ‘The Johnsons’ took to his Instagram page to announce his candidacy for Membership of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency 1 under the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, actor and politician, Desmond Elliot currently holds the position Olumide is vying for in Surulere Constituency 1 under the All Progressive Congress and is running for a 3rd term.

Unveiling his poster, the 28-year-old actor said the youth in the country are more politically aware and they strive to be part of a process that leads to a better country; an act which has driven him to be of service in order to serve his people.

While indicating that a new Nigeria is indeed possible, the actor thanked his fans and colleagues for their support.

He wrote: “It is with a sense of honour and duty that I announce my candidacy for membership of The Lagos State House of Assembly – Surulere Constituency 1 on the platform of The Labour Party. The youth of this generation in Nigeria are more politically aware than ever and are now striving to have our voices heard and take part in the government process of this great country. As someone with a passion for youth development, it is on this note that I tender myself in service to play my part in the actualization of an all inclusive government, where the young Nigerian intellectuals have a chance to make a change by being a part of the move for the creation of a new Nigeria. Thank you for your support. A new Nigeria is POssible”