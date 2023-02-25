Actress Chioma Akpotha Cries Out In Fear As Thugs Attack Her Polling Unit (Video)

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has cried out in fear after being attacked at her polling unit in Lagos.

Though not disclosing her location, Chioma Akpotha revealed that she was mishandled by her fellow women.

The actress, who was on Instagram live captured the moment political thugs disrupted her polling unit and scattered ballot boxes.

Many of the voters, present at the polling unit were seen running helter skelter for safety, while others were seen challenging the thugs.

However, normalcy was restored at her polling unit as voters were able to cast their vote orderly with the present of armed forces.

