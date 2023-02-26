After 11 Years Of Waiting, 37-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Quadruplets

A 37-year-old Nigerian woman, Mrs. Faniyi, has delivered a set of quadruplets after eleven years of waiting.

The General Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos State disclosed this in a Facebook post.

“We are proud to announce the birth of a set of quadruplets at our Mother and Child Center,” the post read.

READ ALSO: Toyin Abraham Opens Up On Strange Spiritual Story Surrounding Her Birth

“The delivery which was through a caesarean section conducted by a team of doctors and nurses including Obstetricians, Paediatricians, Anaesthesiologists and Perioperative Nurses led by Dr Femi Aletan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, and Dr Dehinde Akinlolu. The set of quadruplets, all females weighed 2.45kg, 2.25kg, 1.7kg and 2kg respectively.

“The Faniyi quads were delivered at a gestational age of 34 weeks and 3 days. All the babies were delivered within 10 minutes of one another on Friday, February 17, 2023 with the first arriving at 12:20pm. The babies are all in good health and doing well.

“The mother, Mrs. Faniyi, a 37 year old that waited for 11years before the delivery of the set of quadruplets is filled with immense joy.”

See photos below: