Ahmad Lawan Re-Elected, Returns To Yobe North Senatorial District

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan has emerged the winner of the Yobe North senatorial district election.

The position was keenly contested between the two major political parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawan who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been in the Senate for about 22 years.

He defeated Ilu Alhaji-Bello of PDP to return to the red chamber for another term according to the results announced by Omolola Aduoju of the Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, who is the Returning Officer of the zone.

Adunoju said Lawan polled 91,318 votes to defeat his rival of the PDP, who got 22,849 votes out of the 122,136 total valid votes cast.

The results were announced at Umar Suleiman College of Education Gashua.