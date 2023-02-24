Aisha Buhari Commends Women For Voting, Supporting Her Husband For Two Terms

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has appreciated Nigerian women for voting her husband into power twice and for supporting him throughout the period.

A statement by her media office revealed she offered her appreciation during an event organized to distribute palliatives to women at Daura, Katsina state on Thursday.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you for giving my husband the opportunity to serve this country, I appreciate the support you gave to us all these years, which strengthened the resolve of the President to do the good work that he did. I want to tell you that he does not take this support lightly.”

The first lady expressed confidence that Nigerian women will offer the same level of support to their successors in office by exercising their right on Saturday, to elect a new president.

Zakiyya Masari, the wife of the governor of Katsina state, at the event, expressed her appreciation to Aisha for her women-centered programmes including the distribution of food items, health advocacy, and outreach programmes through the Future Assured programme.

According to her, many women across the country benefited from these programmes and remain appreciative of the first lady’s efforts.

Masari further charged the women to continue using their voting power to elect credible candidates.