Aisha Buhari, Others Risk Arrest For Spreading Fake News About Old Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said it is teaming with intelligence and security agencies to arrest and prosecute fake news peddlers that the bank is reissuing and recirculating old N500 and N1000 notes.

Information Nigeria reports that shortly after the first lady, Aisha Buhari, shared a fake news that the CBN had been directed by her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, to reissue and recirculate old “N200, N500 and N1000 notes,” the apex bank disclosed the prosecution plan in a statement.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to a FAKE PRESS RELEASE purported to have emanated from the Bank to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reissuance and release of old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender in the country.

“The Bank is working with the law enforcement agencies to investigate, apprehend and prosecute the purveyors of this fake news,” the statement read in part.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Central Bank of Nigeria reiterates that in line with the directives of Mr. President, only N200 old notes are to be reissued and to circulate concurrently with the new notes. Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore this fake news.”

The first lady had shared a fake press release attributed to CBN on her Instagram page on Tuesday which has now been deleted.

Suleman Hassan, her spokesman, however told newsmen that he is unaware of the development.

The fake press release read, “Due to the current and unpleasant situation happening in Nigeria, In line with Mr. President. After having a closed meeting with him on the 20th of February, 2023, Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 70 days up to May 1, 2023. Members of the public should therefore continue to spend the old notes.”