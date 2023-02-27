Alleged Incitement: Momodu, Melaye Must Not Go Scot-Free – Dele Alake

The Special Adviser on Media, Communications and Public Affairs for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Dele Alake has called on the security agencies, not to allow Dele Momodu, Dino Melaye, and Pastor Paul Enenche to be allowed to go scot-free over an alleged incitement of violence.

Alake made this call while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

Momodu and Melaye are the Director of strategic communication of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council and the collation agent of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP respectively, while Enenche is the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, DIGC.

Alake said, “The results of elections so far is the testimony to the fairness of the process of the electoral process. Our candidate (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu) remains the Avatar of democracy.”

Also speaking at the press conference, the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Festus Keyamo, dismissed the threats of the PDP spokesperson and collation agent.

He said, “What is happening in the PDP is a storm in a teacup. There’s no any substance in everything they are saying.”

READ MORE: Elections: Alleged Attacks On ‘Igbo Traders’ In Lagos Fake News – Police

Recall that Melaye had challenged the method of collation and result announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, on Monday.

He insisted that the results at the polling units be displayed on the INEC website for comparison with the results presented by the State’s Collation Officers.

But, the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while responding, said, “Dino, you are now deliberately being obstructive.“