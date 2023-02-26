Any Observer Group That Says INEC Did Well Is A ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ Observer – Activist Mma Odi Blows Hot (Video)

Nigerin activist, Mma Odi, has said that any observer group that scores INEC high in the conduct of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly election is a Yahoo-Yahoo observer and an enemy of Nigeria.

Oma made this statement on Sunday afternoon while speaking on AriseTV.

She said, “Any observer group that says INEC performed well with any grammer they used on it is a Yahoo-Yahoo observer because we saw reports from citizens themselves and we saw citizens who came out to vote and went back home without sighting INEC or materials across the country and you now come and sit down, you that didn’t even visit any polling unit and said everything was okay, INEC tried and all that.

“After seeing what people went through yesterday with all the crisis of no money and insecurity and kidnappings happening and you have confidence to say this INEC performed. You are an enemy of Nigeria.”

Watch video below: