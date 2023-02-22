Approach Ballot Box, Repay APC, Tinubu For Devastation Caused To Nigerians – Atiku Campaign

The Presidential Campaign Organization of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged Nigerians to lay off the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recompensing them with a humiliating defeat by voting enmasse for the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

According to Campaign Organisation, Atiku embodies the hope for a new lease of life in the country, hence the need to remove the APC for the untold hardship they caused in the almost eight years of their rule

Spokesman of the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Tuesday said, “Our campaign stresses that Nigerians cannot afford to gloss over the horrible experiences which they have been made to endure in almost eight years of APC, the administration which Tinubu claimed to have unilaterally foisted upon our country.

“Nigerians should approach the ballot box with a determination to repay the APC and Tinubu for the devastation they caused our country.”

He added, “Nigerians must go to the presidential election with the consciousness of how the arrogant, abusive, insensitive, corrupt and incompetent APC and its Presidential Candidate viciously pillaged our national patrimony, turned our revenues generating agencies into their cash cows, wrecked our once robust economy which was hitherto rated as one of the fastest growing in the world, ruined our productive sectors, took away jobs from our youths and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world, where over 100 million Nigerians can no longer afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.”