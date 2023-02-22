‘As Buhari Worked For Me, I’ll Work Hard For Nigeria’ – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he would work hard for Nigeria if elected president, just as president Muhammadu Buhari, “worked hard” to ensure his emergence as the Party’s presidential candidate.

Tinubu who said this on Tuesday, at the Party’s grand finale rally held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos State, also promised to fulfill all the promises he had made in the past 96 days that he had been campaigning and touring the nation.

“As you worked hard for me, I will work hard for Nigeria. All the plans set out in our Action Plan for Renewed Hope for Nigerians will be pursued rigorously.”

The former Lagos governor, who revealed that his administration would give hope to the hopeless if elected President, said, “Those who look helpless today will be helpful in this country.”

While recalling the events that led to his emergence as the ruling party’s flag bearer in June 2022, Tinubu thanked the Buhari for standing firm for democracy, accountability, transparency and fairness when it mattered the most.

“The President asked all of us interested to go and contest the primaries of our party.

“After I was picked overwhelmingly by the delegates, he didn’t ask them to change the results because of my tribe or religion or because I’m not from Daura like him.

“He accepted me and celebrated with me, telling me ‘you are almost there now,” he said.

According to him, when it was time for the choice of a running mate, the President turned down his offer to choose for him, telling him “you know better, you are very experienced and you know the kind of person who will assist you to run the country, so pick that person.”

“Thank you, Mr President, you gave me the courage, the confidence and the will to pick right,” Tinubu added.

Turing to Kashim Shettima, his running mate, who is a former governor of Borno State, Tinubu described him as a most knowledgeable and independent-minded person.

He said, “Shettima has shown determination and grit to perform and be different. He is a dependable, reliable and courageous man.”

The APC rally, comes four days to the presidential poll, held on the eve of the deadline approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission for all candidates to conclude their campaigns.