Atiku Defeats Tinubu In Buhari’s Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina after polling the highest number of votes from the 34 LGA in the State.

The former vice-president polled 489,045 votes to defeat his APC rival who scored 482,283 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 6,376, while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 69,386 votes.

The State Collation Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, Mu’azu Abubakar, announced the result at the collating centre in Katsina on Monday.