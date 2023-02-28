Atiku Floors Peter Obi, Tinubu In Bayelsa, Kebbi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the winner of the presidential election conducted last Saturday in Bayelsa and Kebbi State.

In Bayelsa, the former vice president polled a total of 68,818 votes to defeat his closest opponent, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who scored a total of 49,975 votes.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered a total of 42,572 votes, clinching the third position.

The State’s returning officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Lilian Salami, announced the summary of the results at the end of the collation at Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre, Yenagoa INEC office, on Monday night.

According to Salami, the PDP presidential candidate emerged winner of the election in the state after the collation of results from the eight local government areas.

Also, for the presidential election conducted in Kebbi State, Atiku got a total of 288,175 votes to defeat Tinubu, who polled 248,088 votes.

Obi, emerged third with 10,682 votes while the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, trailed behind with 5,038 votes.

Kebbi’s returning officer, Yusuf Sa’idu, made the disclosure, noting the total number of registered voters in the State as 1,983,985 and number of accredited voters as 599,201.