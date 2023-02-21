Atiku, Peter Obi, Tinubu Others To Sign Final Peace Accord On Wednesday

As Nigerians prepares ahead of the 2023 general elections on Saturday, presidential candidates of all political parties will sign the final peace accord on Wednesday.

The purpose of this meeting is said to promote peace and aimed at stopping hate speeches and thuggery.

Party leaders are expected to discourage violence by encouraging their supporters to stay away from violence before, during and after the elections.

All the candidates and the national chairman chairmen of their parties signed the accord organised by the National Peace Committee in Abuja in 2022 and January 2023.

Some of the candidates that signed the accord were Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Others were Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress, Hamzat Al-Mustapha of Action Alliance, Sunday Adenuga of Boot Party and the only female candidate in the race, Chichi Ojei of Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Christoper Imumolen of the Accord Party; Yabagi Sani of Action Democratic Party, Dumebi Kachikwu of African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Dan Nwanyanwu of the Zenith Labour Party also signed the pact.

18 recognised political parties are fielding candidates in the February 25 election.