Atiku Will Trash Senseless Economic Policies, Stop Borrowing – PDP PCC

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC) has said that its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will reintroduce sensible economic policies and not ask for debt forgiveness from foreign countries if elected.

The PCC director of Voter Intelligence and Strategy, Osita Chidoka, while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, said its flagbearer would rather ensure that the repayment terms and interest rates are in line with global terms.

Chidoka said, “We are not asking them to forgive our debt, we are asking them to make sure that our repayment terms and our interest rates are in safe and global terms and we will be able to make sure that we fulfil those obligations as of when due.

“Nigeria needs that person that will reintroduce sensible economic policies, so the first thing we will do about our debts is when you are in a hole, you stop digging so we will stop digging, we will stop borrowing to start with and stopping borrowing means that we are going to review our economic revenue profile and make sure that the government expenditure is not on the wrong priority.”

Expressing confidence that Atiku will win the election, he added, “I have not seen any poll that said he will not be second in the South-East and probably win some states in the South-South. I have not seen any other poll that said other than Lagos in the South-West and he is not the second in the South-West.

READ ALSO: 2023 Poll: Atiku’s Policies Will Address Nigeria Challenges – Jandor

“While we have the candidate of the APC that may hold in the South-West, there is no other region where he will win, he doesn’t win the South-East, South-South, North West, and North-East, so he has no pathway to power.”

According to him, the PDP and its candidate are ready for the election considering all efforts that have been put in place to emerge victorious.

He said, “The PDP is ready for the elections. The Election Day plans are driven by data, technology, tested process and most importantly, our people on the ground in the entire 176,606 polling units in the country.

“PDP is fielding candidates for all 109 senate seats and 360 House of Representatives seats. Every single person on the PDP ticket is committed to making the country great again.

“We have seen first-hand what eight years of the APC has done to our people and we are determined to right the wrongs of the last eight years. No doubt Nigeria is currently moving at a great speed in the wrong direction. But together, we can pull the brakes and reverse the direction.

“Our party, the PDP has done it before, and the records are there for every Nigerian to see. Atiku Abubakar’s manifesto has shown the plans for Nigerians and we, as a party, pledge to deliver on our promises to all Nigerians when you elect us back into office. Come out to vote on Saturday, and let us open a new, prosperous page in the book of our national history.”