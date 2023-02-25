Buhari Orders Security Agencies To Track Down LP Senatorial Candidate’s Killers

President, Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to track down the killers of the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, and his supporters in Enugu State.

Condemning the gruesome killing on Friday, Buhari said the culprits had no respect for human life and dignity.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this in a statement he signed titled, ‘President Buhari condemns killing of Oyibo Chukwu, LP’s senatorial candidate in Enugu.’

Information Nigeria had reported Chukwu was attacked on Thursday while returning from a campaign rally in Agbani, in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The gunmen had opened fire on his convoy, killing five of his supporters and his aide. The assailants also reportedly burnt his body.

The killing happened barely three days before the senatorial election scheduled for today but which was later moved to March 11 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Reacting to the incident, Buhari said he “believes that the perpetrators of this ignoble act, in Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, deserved the wrath of natural and divine justice.”

He reminded all political actors that it is the choice of the electorate that counts, and therefore all eligible Nigerians should boldly exercise their civic rights without any fear of intimidation.

Therefore, he directed “all security agencies to track down the culprits of this heinous crime.”

Buhari also commiserated with families of the victims, the Nigerian Bar Association and the LP even as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.

Although the senatorial candidate’s death sent shockwaves through the southeast, it was not the first attempt on the lives of individuals vying for public office, especially from the LP whose growing influence in the region has unsettled the opposition.

Last year, in August, gunmen attacked LP members in Nenwe, Aninri Local Government Area of the State.

September 4, LP members came under attack during a meeting in Awgu community, in the Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

Last December, the LP House of Representatives candidate for Onuimo Local Government Area Constituency in Imo State, Christopher Eleghu, was killed by unidentified gunmen.