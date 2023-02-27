Burna Boy Reacts As Netizens Dragging Him For Not Supporting Any Presidential Candidate

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has reacted after being called out for not lending his voice before and during the Nigerian election.

For days, social media users have slammed him for getting money and fame by singing about Nigeria yet failing to speak up about the elections.

The afrobeat singer, who likes to air his opinion on Instagram story, mentioned that he does not understand why Nigerians wants him to be vocal about the elections.

He also noted that on a personal level, he does not have a preferred candidate he believes in.

The singer also noted that he wants to avoid misleading Nigerians into picking the wrong person and then getting the blame.

He wrote: “I dunno why its such a big deal to some Nigerians that i’ve not been vocal about the elections. Personally I don’t have a candidate that i believe in.

“I’ve never supported any political party or candidate in my life because I don’t want to make you vote and then blame me when the persons f#cks up as usual. That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins.

“To those who said they were disappointed because they saw him as a role model. Make una look up to another person abeg.” he added

