“Celebrities Supporting APC Are Huge Problem, Shouldn’t Be Celebrated ” – Caroline Danjuma

Nollywood actress, Caroline Hutchins Danjuma has called out celebrities supporting All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While noting the vandalisation and misconduct caused by alleged APC thugs, Caroline expressed disappointment in celebrities.

The ex wife of billionaire businessman Musa Danjuma, stated that if the likes of Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, and others still root for APC despite all the damages they did, then such celebrities don’t deserve to be celebrated.

Caroline considers them as a huge problem in Nigeria, who don’t deserve the fans they have.

Expressing her disgust, Caroline revealed that she was under AAC when she saw the madness towards LP at several polling units.

Caroline called out her colleagues for keeping mute because of their pocket, insisting that this was beyond politics as this is freedom from political slavery.

“If you are a celebrity supporting APC and you can see they are rigging openly with video evidences, yet you still root for them, you are a huge problem to Nigerians and should not be celebrated as a celeb.

“Note I was under AAC, when I saw the madness towards LP today… I hate injustice….. If you are a celeb supporting APC’S misconduct and you can’t voice out because of peanuts you are getting….you don’t deserve the fans you have.

“This is beyond politics, this is freedom from political slavery.. Nigerians deserve a better country.

“As much as everyone has the right to vote any candidate, the evidences are appealing.. the fans who made you who you are deserve a better government. Yes you are the problem of Nigerians.”

