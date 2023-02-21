Court Remands Man For Allegedly Defiling 15-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State has ordered the remand of a 40-year-old man, George Ukpong, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Magistrate E. Kubenje gave the order on Monday, February 20, after the defendant who is facing one count charge bordering on defilement preferred against him by the police was arraigned.

The police prosecutor, Raimi Idowu, told the court that the defendant allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim in the Shasha area of the state on February 19, 2023.

According to the prosecutor, DSP K Ajayi the offence committed is punishable under Section 137, of the Criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The charge read in part, “That you, George Ukpong, on February 19, 2023, at No 21 Jaiye Oba Street Bus Stop, Shasha, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did defile one Aishat Adam, 15, by having sexual intercourse with her and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.”

Magistrate E. Kubenje did not take the plea of the defendant.

The case was adjourned till March 22, 2023 for mention.