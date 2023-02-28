Don’t Rest On Your Oars, Work Harder On March 11 – Abiodun Charges Victorious APC Candidates

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has charged members of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) not to rest on their oars, but work harder to record landslide victory in the March 11 gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

Abiodun gave this charge while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after a meeting with the winners of the National Assembly election, held at his Iperu-Remo residence, on Monday.

He said though the party recorded an impressive victory, it was time to embrace those from other parties who did not win to join in building Ogun State.

“Now that we have recorded an impressive victory, I want us to go and find those who contested with us but did not win to come and join us in building this state”, he stated.

The governor explained that the meeting was called to review what took place during the elections, strategize and chart a new course on how to go about for the March 11 gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

Abiodun added: “There is still a lot of work to be done. Let us go and market ourselves for other victories. As we celebrate this presidential election, let us prepare for the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections so that we can record a massive victory”.

The governor who attributed the party’s victory to God, said that the APC in the state presented a dream team across the length and breath of the state, recalling that the last time such happened was 20 years ago.

READ MORE: 2023 Election: Tinubu Wins 10 LGs In Ogun

“APC is a brand that provided us the platform for this victory. I am happy to be the leader of this team. You gave me your purposeful support and the result is what we are celebrating today”, the governor noted.

Abiodun, however, wondered why some people protested and called for the cancellation of the presidential election, saying despite the APC losing Lagos, its stronghold, members of the party did not protest as the president would not be for only Lagos State, but the whole nation.

He said his administration, in the next dispensation, would be more inclusive, as it has made progress in less than four years through the execution of people-oriented projects and prioritizing all inherited projects.

Speaking, the senator-elect for Ogun Central Senatorial District, Shuab Afolabi Salisu, appreciated the governor for the support given to him, pledging to give the state quality representative at the green chambers.

Salisu who recalled that he had attempted four times to go to the National Assembly, but did not succeed, attributed his success at the poll to the benevolence of the Almighty God and total support he received from Governor Abiodun and members of the party, assuring that “our voices will be heard at the National Assembly”.

Also speaking, the senator-elect for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, noted that though there was tensions before the election, God gave him victory.

” I want to thank our governor for making my home-coming a success. I have tried twice, in 2015 and in 2019 to come home but failed.

“I want to assure all our people that we will give Ogun State quality representation. The governor has succeeded in bringing all of us together and we will contribute meaningfully to the development of this state.

“Ogun West will work harder and give you more votes than that of the presidential election. We shall all come here to celebrate with you come March 12”, Adeola stated.

Speaking on behalf of the nine House of Representatives elected on the platform of the party to represent Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, noted that despite the difficulties encountered before and after the election, the party still prevailed, attributing the victory to the governor’s performance in less than four years in office.

He assured that as members of the National Assembly, the state representatives would collaborate and work with the Ogun state government to further bring development to the state.