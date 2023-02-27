DSS Arrests Abia INEC State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly arrested the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia State, Ike Uzochukwu.

Prior to his arrest, Uzochukwu, was not accessible amid rising curiosity over the results of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Residents, political parties as well as media practitioners were curious to get update on the elections results but the REC has was unreachable to respond to the inquiries.

Attempts by newsmen around the INEC headquarters Ogurube Layout Umuahia to get update on the election results were frustrated following the inaccessibility of the REC.

Also, there were complaints that election did not hold in some polling units in the State especially Aba, and Ohafia but the REC could not be reached for explanations on the way forward.

Reports showed voters congregated in the affected polling units on Sunday to exercise their franchise but there was confusion over what is to happen as the REC did not give any directives.

Some local government collation officers had returned to the INEC headquarters with results of the presidential poll but everything was put on hold.

Findings indicated that the staff of the Commission were not aware of his whereabouts as everybody is still waiting his arrival at the INEC office.

“We are not happy that at a critical moment like this we cannot even see the REC to respond to our questions. Our offices need update from Abia but the REC is nowhere to be found, and we cannot make up stories. We want him to give us first hand information for authenticity.”

The centre had been arranged for result collation but still empty as the REC was being awaited by other stakeholders.

However, Information Nigeria gathered that Uzochukwu was arrested on Sunday after he went into hiding in Hotel Royal Damgrete in Umuahia during the elections held in the State.

According to The Whistler, Uzochukwu was picked up in his hotel room after the DSS broke in following his refusal to open the door when he was asked to do so.

Following the REC’s arrest, the INEC Director of Administration in the State was asked to take over the election process in the State.

The source said, “He has been in hiding and not picking calls. The National chairman has tried to reach him several times but be is not picking.

“There is confusion in Abia state, so the REC went into hiding at Hotel Royal Damgrete. The DSS broke into his room after knocking on the door several times and he refused to open. The director of admin of INEC has been asked to take over.”