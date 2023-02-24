Election: Benue, Ondo Declare Friday Work-Free Day

With few hours until the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, the government of Benue and Ondo States have declared Friday, February 24, as a work-free day.

The Ondo State government also declared March. 10 as work-free day for public servants in the State .

This was contained in a circular issued from the office of the Ondo Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele, who said the days are to allow the workers to travel to the various places they registered to cast their votes in the Presidential/National Assembly and the State House of Assembly elections respectively.

According to him, the transportation challenges occasioned by the current hardship in the country necessitated the change of holiday from half day to full work-free days.

Ogundele, further, enjoined public servants to make good use of the period to exercise their right by voting for choice candidates and putting into consideration, the strategic interest of Ondo State.

“The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has declared Friday, 24th February and Friday, 10th March 2023 as Work-Free Days for Public Servants in the State to enable them to travel to their various communities to exercise their civic responsibilities in the Presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, 25th February and Saturday, 11th March 2023 respectively.

“This Circular supersedes the earlier one on the same subject dated 22nd February 2023.

”Accounting officers are to note the content of this Circular and disseminate same to all staff of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies”

Meanwhile, Benue State’s disclosure was made by the State’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism,

The Commissioner said that the the decision to declare the work free day was taken at the State Executive Council on Thursday.

Inalegwu explained that the work free day will enable workers of the State proceed to their various communities to vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections this Saturday.

According to him, some sectors such as the Judiciary, Security, Banks, Hospital and Fire Service were exempted from the work-free day just as he charged workers to continue to provide services to the public.

Inalegwu added, “Council further urged Benue people to conduct themselves peacefully during the elections as they have done in previous ones.”