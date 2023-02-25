Election: ‘It’s Your Vote That Counts, Not Prayers’ – INEC Tells Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to come out and vote for candidates of their choice instead of staying at home to pray as their prayer points would not count, for the election today, Saturday.

The head, Voter Education and Publicity Department of the Commission, Federal Capital Territory, Agnes Akpe appealed to electorates to come out en-masse to exercise their franchise at the polls today.

Akpe, who made the call on Friday while distributing sensitive electoral materials, said the commission is ready for the conduct of elections in the FCT.

The official noted the electoral materials were brought to the six area councils so that stakeholders such as the media, political parties, and other agents could witness the distribution.

According to her, distribution of sensitive materials began February 23 and the last batch was out to the Abuja Municipal Area Council on February 24.

Akpe said, “Your prayer points will not count, it is your vote that will count.

“So, we brought the materials for the six area councils here. The reason for bringing them here was that the media could be a witness to the political parties, IPAC and other agents.

“Aside from that, we also needed to add the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System that was with us because we had to configure them for each of the polling units.

“When they brought the ballot papers, we added the BVAS for each of the area councils and sent them under heavy security.

“So, we are pretty much ready.”