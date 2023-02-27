Elections: Alleged Attacks On ‘Igbo Traders’ In Lagos Fake News – Police

The Lagos State Public Police Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin has said reports of alleged attacks in ‘Igbo traders’ in the state on Monday morning is fake.

Benjamin was reacting to reports of alleged attacks on some traders in Lagos Island by hoodlums over the electoral victory of presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the state.

Lagos State is largely regarded as strong hold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

READ MORE: Bisi Alimi changes into 4 feminine clothes as he hosts the rainbow ball in Lagos state (photos)

Narrating what happened at the market on Monday, Hundeyin via his verified Twitter handle said: ‘the market association agreed that shops would remain closed yesterday and today. Igbo traders this morning decided to renege on the agreement and open shops. Some hoodlums took it upon themselves to enforce compliance. The police was alerted.’

“The police arrived promptly. The hoodlums fled upon sighting police patrol vans. Not one shop was vandalized. Not one person was robbed. Not one person was injured. Normalcy was swiftly returned and officers remain on ground. Go and verify! SHUN FAKE NEWS! 2/2, he said.