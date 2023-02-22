Elections: EFCC Deploys Officers, Releases Hotlines, Eagle APP To Report Vote Buyers

As part of the efforts to fight illicit vote buying and inducements in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its operatives across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Commission, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson on Wednesday, Wilson Uwujaren, said it also released incidents reporting hotlines for the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The anti-graft agency further urged Nigerians to report any case of vote buying or selling, or other evidence of financial malpractices designed to compromise the electoral outcome through the hotlines.

It added that members of the public can also report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store and that the public can reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, [email protected]

Abdulrasheed Bawa, executive chairman of the EFCC, charged the operatives to be conscious of the interest of the nation and to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties during the election.

“You are out on a national assignment, and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and courage. You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters.

“The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria, and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections,” Bawa said.

See the hotlines and the Eagle APP for reporting incidents of vote buying below: