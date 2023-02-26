Elections: Labour Party Accuses Wike Of Influencing Rivers Result To Favour APC

The Labour Party on Saturday night accused Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, of influencing results of the presidential and National Assembly elections held in the State in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post on its Twitter handle, the Party alleged that the governor was influencing results in favour of APC at the collation centre in his Rumueme village in Rivers.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi Wins APC National Chairman’s Polling Unit In Nasarawa

The party declared that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently leading the presidential race in the state.

“This is from a returning officer with INEC. Rumueme 7A 034, Governor Wike’s Village. Wike is at the rec. center to influence results in favour of APC. Obi won hands down in Rivers State.”

Wike, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and the leader of the agitating Integrity Group (G-5) is allegedly frolicking with the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he has been singing his praises prior to the elections on Saturday.