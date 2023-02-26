Elections: Lagos LP Guber Candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, Laments INEC’s Failure To Upload Results

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has decried the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload collated results of the presidential and National Assembly elections through the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Rhodes-Vivour, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle on Saturday, lamented that the INEC portal remained closed as of 4:00 p.m.

The LP candidate, charged voters to follow INEC staff to collation centres and ensure the successful upload of the results.

He tweeted: “At 4:00 p.m., attempts to upload through the BVAS shows the portal is not yet open. Our Agents have now had to follow the IINEC officers to the collation center @ineclagos. @inecnigeria why is the portal still closed when we are supposed to be transmitting directly from the PU?

“Make sure the BVAS snaps the election results, insist and force INEC staff to take pictures of the results. Follow them to the collation centre in large groups. They must upload the presidential results today.”