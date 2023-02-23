Elections: ‘Nigerians Deserve Chance To Choose Their Future’ – Biden

President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden, has called for a peaceful and credible elections in Nigeria, stating citizens deserve the opportunity to vote who will lead the country’s affairs, come Saturday February 25.

Biden, who praised the Wednesday peace accord signed by the presidential candidates and political parties in a statement on Thursday, noted that, the candidates, by signing the pledge, have agreed to accept the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and to support a peaceful transition of power.

The American leader, reiterating that the United States was not in support of any candidate, encouraged Nigerians to exercise their fundamental human rights and choose the next leaders of the country.

“Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future — freely and fairly,” Biden said.

“While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria,” he said.

Biden added: “On election day, I encourage all Nigerians — no matter their religion, region, or ethnicity —to exercise this fundamental freedom and make their voices heard — including young voters, many of whom may be heading to the ballot box for the first time.”

He furthered that America stands with the Nigerian people as they chart a path toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future.

“I appreciate President Buhari’s firm commitment that the will of the people will be respected,” the leader added.

The US president however encouraged voters to remain peaceful and patient as their ballots are tallied, and urged the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge.