Festus Keyamo Slams Obasanjo For Kicking Against Election Proceedure

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who in an open letter to President Buhari condemned the procedure of the Presidential election held last Saturday, February 25.

Obasanjo in a press conference on Monday, asked for another election to be conducted on March 6 in areas were the elections were flawed.

But reacting on Monday via Twitter, Keyamo wrote; ‘’So says a partisan ‘statesman’ who endorsed a failed candidate. He lost all moral right to advice on the elections the day he became a campaign spokesman. He is not different from those who walked out of ICC today, making him a ‘JuniorStatesChild’ not capable of advising anyone”

