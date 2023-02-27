Governor Ugwuanyi Loses Senatorial Seat To LP’s Ezea

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has lost his senatorial ambition for the Enugu North Senatorial District to the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Okechukwu Ezea.

Ugwuanyi, who is currently completing his second term as governor of Enugu State, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had represented Udenu/Igbo-Eze North Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives for three terms of 12 years.

Chukwuemeka Ubaka, the returning officer for the election, announced the result at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nsukka Local Government Area headquarters on Monday at about 5:20 a.m, following the election on Saturday, February 25.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso Defeats Tinubu In Ganduje’s LGA

Ezea, the LP candidate, polled a total of 104,492 votes and defeated Ugwuanyi of the PDP, who came second with 46,948 votes.

Ejike Eze, the All Progressives Congress candidate for the district, garnered 6,816 votes to come a distant third.

The returning officer however declared Ezea the winner in the exercise because he “justified all the requirements of the law” having scored the highest number of votes in the election.