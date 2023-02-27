Governor Umahi Floors Ebonyi South Senatorial Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State as the winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial election.

Augustine Ogugua Egwu, the returning officer of the election and Vice Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, declared the result on Sunday in Afikpo, headquarters of the zone and collating centre.

Egwu announced that Umahi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 28,378, beating his closest rival of the Labour Party (LP) Linus Okorie who polled 25, 496.

According to him, Umahi having satisfied all the requirements of the law is declared the winner of the Ebonyi South senatorial seat.

Reacting to his victory, Governor Umahi dedicated his election to God and pledged to be a senator for the people of Ebonyi.