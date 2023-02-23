Gunmen Kidnap Imo Monarch’s Wife, Raze Houses Of APC, LP Chairmen

Gunmen on Wednesday reportedly kidnapped the wife of the traditional ruler of Amuro autonomous community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Ugoeze Umugborogu.

Gunmen also burnt the country homes of the chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) in Amuro ward.

The development caused panic in the community as residents fled their homes.

A source that spoke with The Punch on condition of anonymity said the attackers set the houses ablaze as soon as they arrived at the compounds.

According to the source, the Labour Party chairman in the community and his family were not at home when the gunmen struck.

He called on the state government to come to their rescue, adding that the situation is going out of hand.

The source said, ”Ugoeze Umugborogu, the wife of the late king of the Amuro autonomous community, has been kidnapped.

“After kidnapping the woman, they went to the house of the Labour Party chairman in Amuro ward, Ifediora Umegboroagu and razed it. The man and his family were away when they struck.

“They equally razed the house of the APC chairman in the ward. This is going out of hand. The government should come to our rescue.”