Igbos In Lagos Voted Peter Obi Based On Ethnic Sentiments – APC Campaign

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has said its flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lost the presidential election in Lagos State to his counterpart in the Labor Party (LP), Peter Obi, due to ethnic sentiments.

Information Nigeria had reported that Obi garnered 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu who scored 572,606 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 75,750 votes.

Though the APC candidate won more local governments, the LP flagbearer won the presidential election with the majority of the votes cast. Tinubu won in 11 while Obi won in nine local governments.

Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, in an interview with The Punch, however said the youths and Igbos living in the state decided to identify with Obi and that gave him victory.

Onanuga added that some Yorubas who also believed that Obi is their candidate contributed to his victory, stressing people are free to make their choice.

According to him, the ruling APC has identified its lapses in the Presidential and National Assembly elections and would do better in the subsequent elections.

READ ALSO: Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Cross River

He furthered that the loss of Lagos and upsets in some northern states are not enough to stop Tinubu from emerging as Nigeria’s next president.

His words: “In an election circle, whether this year or in another four years, there will always be changes in the demography. You can find, maybe, young people moving down to the place and old people moving out. You will find all kinds of things going on there and these affect voting patterns, especially where they registered.

“This is what is experienced all over the world. Even in the United States, it is not unusual to see Democrats moving. If they move to a particular area en masse, they will influence the results of polling. That is what we are experiencing in Nigeria.

”What people are saying in Lagos is that our brothers from the South-East in the state decided to identify with Obi and that gave him victory. Of course, there are so many of them in Lagos, especially in areas such as Ikeja, Eti Osa, Amuwo, Alimosho and so on.

“This one, essentially, was done by our brothers from the South East. But of course, I must also admit that there are some Yorubas who also believed that Obi is their candidate. As I said earlier, this is democracy and people are free to make their choice. The only thing is that this is a pan-Nigerian election where people in various states and councils will always make their choice.

“Secondly, the entire results in Lagos have been released and I must admit that there was an upset. But that is democracy in action. The demography that favours Mr Obi gave him the edge. The lapses are noted. I am sure we will do better in the subsequent elections.”