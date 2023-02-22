“I’m Alive And Healthy” – Yinka Ayefele Debunks Death Rumour

Nigerian musician and Chairman of Fresh media group, Yinka Ayefele, has come out to debunk rumours that he had died.

Ayefele’s reaction comes shortly after an alleged Tik Tok video widely circulated on Tuesday, claiming that he was dead.

It was gathered that the video, which was said to have been made by one David had his pictures and that of his triplet with a dirge from gospel singer Tope Alabi as the soundtrack.

However, in his reaction to the rumour, Ayefele said he kept getting calls yesterday from friends and loved all over the world to ask if all was well.

The musician, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday night confirmed he was alive and healthy while he wondered why someone would create a video to spread rumours of his death.

According to him, he will not die but live to declare the glory of God.

He said “I will not die but live to declare the works of God. God knows the people behind this very dastardly act and will punish them. What will they gain from spreading rumours of my death?

“On Fresh FM, Ibadan this evening, I did my programme called Let’s Talk about It jointly with Enitan Olusegun Bamidele (EOB). My phone kept ringing while on the show and Whatsapp messages have jammed by my phone as well.

“A lot of my fans and admirers from all over the world kept calling to find out what really happened. On realising it was fake news, they started cursing those behind it.

“I wish to tell Nigerians that I am hale and hearty and not dead. I am not even under the weather. For someone to conjure up this kind of wickedness is disheartening. I have handed over those behind it to God who will mete out appropriate punishment to them.

“My fans, please disregard the rumour. If Jesus tarries, we will be here for a long time.”