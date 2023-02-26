INEC Commences Uploading Of Presidential Results On Website

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the upload of the 2023 presidential results on its portal.

The electoral body as of 10:45 pm on Saturday, uploaded results from a total of 2,060 out of the 176,846 polling units in the country.

This is coming hours after the Labour Party (LP) accused INEC of refusing to upload results of the presidential elections collated in various polling units in Lagos and Delta States to the Central Server.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure raised the alarm in a statement released on Saturday.

Abure claimed that officials of the electoral body, in connection with security agencies are alleging that the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) suddenly developed a fault and therefore cannot function.

According to Abure, “Information reaching me has it that in Lagos, they have refused to upload the results for the presidential election, they have uploaded that of the Senate and House of Representatives but for the presidential, they have refused. And they are using the police to drive our agents and supporters out of the place. And they said that they have firm instruction from INEC headquarters not to upload.

“For example, in Kosofe, they put the collation centre in a Local Government Area Headquarters. The place is surrounded by APC and people are afraid for their life. They are not uploading, they said that they have been giving instruction to insist that the BVAS is faulty. And most of the places we won, but they have refused to upload.

“As I speak, APC officials are in Yaba office of INEC negotiating with the officials. What I have said now is happening in Agege, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Surulere, we have this situation all over. In Ibeju Lekki, our local government chairman who attempted to stop them was arrested by the police.”