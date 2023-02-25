INEC Responds To Omission Of LP’s Logo On Ballot Papers In Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has defended the omission of the Labour Party’s (LP) logo on ballot papers in Lagos State.

Information Nigeria had reported that the Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) had slammed INEC for allegedly omitting the party’s logo on ballot papers for the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections billed for today, Saturday.

Dayo Ekong, the State LP chairperson, who made this known on Thursday during a news conference in Ikeja, called on INEC to reschedule the election until the party’s candidates were included on the ballots.

However, Mahmood Yakubu, the Commission’s chairman, while reacting to the allegation, told pressmen on Friday at the INEC media briefing in Abuja that “The commission has a record of obedience to court orders.”

He explained that the LP had served the commission 70 processes on the nomination of candidates, in Lagos and federal constituencies alone.

However, INEC accepted 13 out of 24 candidates for the nomination of federal constituencies in the State.

Yakubu, however, said the Commission’s legal team has been tasked to look into the court order from the party and respond appropriately.

He said “So, we have already tasked our legal office to look at all the judgments we have been receiving and they have been coming virtually every day.

“The party you are talking about in one day alone served on INEC 70 processes on the nomination of candidates and in Lagos, on Federal Constituencies alone, we accepted the nomination of candidates for 13 out of 24 Federal Constituencies from that party by court order. So, we will look at the court order and respond accordingly.”