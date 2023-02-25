Katsina Police Arrest 15 Over Suspicion To Tamper With Election Result

Policemen in Katsina State on Friday, arrested fifteen men over suspicion of plans to interfere with the results of the today’s general elections.

Gambo Isah, spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, confirmed the arrest on Friday night.

The spokesman explained that the men were arrested in Katsina with unspecified numbers of computer laptops and applications alleged to belong to a popular political party.

Isah said, the men were being detained at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, adding that investigation was already on going into the matter.

He said, “We arrested fifteen suspects with unspecified numbers of laptops and apps belonging to a political party. We have commenced investigation and we don’t want to jump the gun.

“We have already invited experts to conduct investigation on the items as we don’t want to jump the gun. We shall make public the outcome of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, in the State, security operatives have taken positions at strategic places including communities where voting would be conducted and in various sensitive places and locations in Katsina.

With restrictions on both human and vehicular movements, security operatives were also seen in all entry and exit points to the State.